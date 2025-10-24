Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: 10 facts to know before first Clásico of the season

HQ

The first Clásico of the season, a match between the top two clubs in Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona, takes place this weekend. It will be the first of two duels in LaLiga, held this time at the Bernabéu.

The most followed football match in Spain, and perhaps in the world, will take place Sunday, October 26, at 16:15 CET (15:15 GMT), as part matchday 10 out of 38. Here are ten key facts to know the context of this particular duel before the match.

10 facts to know before Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on Sunday



Real Madrid looks for revenge after losing all four Clásicos last season (two in Liga, one in Super Cup, one in Spanish Cup). The precedent at the Bernabéu, on October 28, 2024, ended 0-4 with goals by Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.



Unlike last year, Real Madrid arrives leader in the league (24 points), two points ahead of Barcelona (22), having won all but one match. Barcelona needs to win to become leaders in the league.



Real Madrid is expected to have most of their players available, including Huijsen, Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold (it would be their first match after injuries) except for Alaba and Rudiger, and most likely Ceballos.



Barcelona has more injured players: Dani Olmo, Joan García, Lewandowski, Gavi and Ter Stegen won't be there. Raphinha and Ferran Torres could return from their injuries.



Hansi Flick, Barça manager, won't be at the bench as he is sanctioned, after he saw red card in the last Liga game for abusive gestures against the referee. Barcelona tried to appeal, to no effect.



It will be the first Clásico for Xabi Alonso as coach, but not as player. During his stint as Real Madrid player between 2009-2014, he played 20 Clásicos: won five, lost nine, and draw six, all of them in the Cristiano-Messi rivalry.



The next Clásico in LaLiga, played presumably at Camp Nou in Barcelona, will be on May 10, in matchday 35 out of 38. However, there could be another Clásico in the Spanish Super Cup in January 2026, if Madrid and Barcelona win their semi-finals games first.



The match is always controversial, but this year tensions are particularly high between Madrid and Barcelona fans after Lamine Yamal said that "Madrid robs" and Barcelona cancelled their Miami match, due in great deal to pressure from Real Madrid players.



Odds are in favour of Madrid this time, perhaps due to the high performance of Mbappé and Guler (a clear difference from last year), Barcelona's significant injuries and defensive problems compared to last year, and the Bernabéu factor.



If Barça wins, they would balance the scale: historically, Real Madrid has won 105 Clásicos and Barcelona 104 (plus 52 draws). Real Madrid has scored 440 goals and Barça, 435.



Remember that the Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona takes place on Sunday, October 26, at 16:15 CET, local time. Who do you think will win?