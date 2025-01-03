Real Madrid visits Valencia tonight: divided in a fierce rivalry, united in solidarity

HQ

Real Madrid plays tonight their first game of 2025, a visit to Valencia in LaLiga, a match previously postponed from early November due to the deadly floods in Valencia. With this match, Real Madrid will finally catch up to FC Barcelona in the number of games played, and if they win, they would have a five point advantage over the catalan club. Two months ago, after the Clásico, they were eleven points behind.

This is a very "symmetric" game: both team are at opposite ends of the charts: Real Madrid is second, and Valencia is 19th, penultimate. It is really a bad look for Valencia, traditionally one of the strongest teams in Spain, winner of eight Spanish cups, and the last team not named Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid or FC Barcelona to win LaLiga (in 2004).

Real Madrid has an awful track record in Mestalla

However, Real Madrid has a very poor record in Valencia: in the last ten Liga games in Mestalla, Valencia's stadium, they have only won two (with three ties and five defeats). So far, Valencia has only won games this season, a disastrous record that led to the sacking of the coach Rubén Baraja. Carlos Corberán, former manager of League One West Bromwich Albion, was appointed instead.

There's even more extra sporting curiosity in this game, as Valencia fans are particularly upset with Vinícius Jr., who will undoubtedly headline tonight's squad. In 2023, Vinícius suffered racist insults, which lead to the partial closure of the stadium.

Despite their rivalry, both teams were united recently when Valencia suffered the deadly aftermath of the cold front on October 29, that left over 200 casualties and thousands of homes destroyed. Real Madrid donated a million euros and installed a giant Senyera, a Valencian flag.

Valencia has confirmed that they will pay some kind of tribute to Real Madrid and its president Florentino Pérez. So, at least for a few minutes, it is expected that whistles will turn into applause, with both teams standing in solidarity with the thousands of people affected by the natural disaster.