Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vázquez announced as new Bayer Leverkusen player until 2027

HQ

Lucas Vázquez will be a new Bayer Leverkusen player, it's official. The former Real Madrid player, a veteran since 2015 (although he joined the youth academy as a child), participant in all five Champions League titles won since, did not renew his contract with the club, and, like Luka Modrić, said goodbye to the club of his dreams.

His new chapter will be at Bayer Leverkusen. What was reported in the last few hours has just been made official, and he will sign a deal until 2027, for two seasons. "He has great technique, is well-versed in tactics, a brilliant provider and strategist", said Sport director Simon Rolfes.

Leverkusen will work to maintain the high level achieved with Xabi Alonso, now Real Madrid manager, when they challenged Bayern Munich and won Bundesliga and German Cup in 2023/24.

According to the official statement, Vázquez talked about the club with Xabi Alonso (whom he coincided briefly during Club World Cup) as well as teammate Dani Carvajal. "I've heard a lot about the club from Xabi Alonso and my long-standing teammate Dani Carvajal in Madrid. My discussions with the management confirmed what I've been told: Bayer 04 are absolutely focused on winning, are hungry and they are aiming for the biggest targets. That mindset coincides with my ideas and I'm looking forward to striving for more success at Leverkusen."