Real Madrid transforms Bernabéu stadium into a Christmas theme park during the Liga break

LaLiga has stopped for the year, and will not resume until January 2 for matchday 18 out of 38. Real Madrid returns to the competition on January 4, against Real Betis at the Bernabéu, so in the meantime their stadium is free of use. The club, which is desperate to use the venue in every way possible to make up for the lack of concerts (they are not allowed to host concerts due to noise level) has decided to turn it... into a mini theme park.

From December 23 to 31, the Bernabéu transforms into what they call "the largest snow ball in the world". Thanks to the retractable roof, the stadium can transform into an indoor venue, and for the first time, they have turned it into a small Christmas theme park, with ice skating floors, small children's rides like a carousel or bumper boats on ice, and perhaps more strikingly, a big slide coming down from the stands.

The bad news is that tickets were sold out in a matter of hours months ago, and there's no other way of entering this mini theme park for the whole family. Everything is inside the football pitch, which obviously limits the full capacity.

Real Madrid wants to use the Bernabéu as much as possible

Real Madrid spent around €1.76 billion in the renovation of their Bernabéu stadium, and while they have used it for special events like an NFL game, they have failed to turn it into a concert venue due to legal issues with neighbours. Justice has mostly sided with the local residents in legal battles between the club and the government of Madrid, with many people feeling that the local government prioritizes the club's interests over the residents...