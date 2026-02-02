Real Madrid survives scare in Vallecas but Jude Bellingham gets injured for four weeks

HQ

Real Madrid survived a very complicated match against Rayo Vallecano, a neighbour team from Madrid, currently playing in Europe for their second time in history, which usually ranges in the mid to low Liga table but frequently puts Real Madrid and Barcelona in serious trouble (one draw on both this season).

On Sunday, Real Madrid beat Rayo 2-1, following an opening goal by Vinícius, an equaliser by Jorge de Frutos, and in the 100th minute in injury time, a penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé, his 22nd goal in LaLiga, ten more than the second best goal scorer.

With the victory, Real Madrid remains in contention for LaLiga, only one point behind Barcelona, but doubts continue to mount around the quality of play of the team, now under Álvaro Arbeloa. And another bad news: Jude Bellingham has been injured again and will miss four weeks.

The English midfielder, who has suffered other injuries this season, suffered a tear in the semitendinosus muscle of the left leg, and according to AS, he will miss four weeks, including the Champions League play-off against Benfica and four Liga matches.