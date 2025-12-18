Real Madrid survives scare and narrowly beats third tier club to reach Copa del Rey round of 16

HQ

Real Madrid survived another scare at the Copa del Rey round of 16, winning 3-2 against third-tier Talavera, thanks to a brace by Kylian Mbappé. Despite dominance, 70% ball possession and 22 shots, Real Madrid only managed to score with a penalty by Kylian Mbappé, an own goal by Talavera player Manuel Farrando, and later by another goal by Mbappé, a soft shot that bounced and skipped from the hands of goalkeeper Jaime, who managed to make several important saves along the match.

However, Real Madrid lowered the intensity in a match with many rotations, and despite the entrance of Tchouaméni and Bellingham in the last minutes, Madrid's midfield lost the ball and Talavera surpassed Madrid in possession and shots... resulting in two goals, in the 80th and 91th minute. The very last play of the match was a great save by Madrid second goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, exasperating coach Xabi Alonso, who saw how the match nearly slipped through their fingers.

So far, the Spanish Cup has delivered much more even matches than usual between top flight clubs and second, third and fourth division matches. One day earlier, it took Barcelona 75 minutes to score the first goal in a 2-0 victory to Guadalajara.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Atlético de Madrid won 3-2 to Atlético Baleares. And Villarreal, fourth in LaLiga, lost 2-1 to second division leader Real Racing Club de Santander and was eliminated from the cup before round of 16.