Real Madrid still convinced of a refereeing bias despite cordial visit to the Spanish Committee of Referees

Real Madrid's crusade against the refereeing system in Spain continues, but "cordially", when representative from Real Madrid went to the CTA (Technical Committee of Referees in Spain) to review the images and VAR conversations from the game against Espanyol two weeks ago, which Madrid lost after two controversial refereeing decisions, enraging the club.

Luis Medina Cantalejo, president of the CTA, said that the meeting with the two Real Madrid directives, including José Ángel Sánchez, Real Madrid CEO, "was held in a cordial manner, with absolute respect on both sides. We have been talking and it is always good to do so. The conclusion is that it never hurts to sit down and each of us express our point of view. It has been positive on the part of the CTA".

According to sources from RTVE or As, Real Madrid maintains his opinion that the CTA is still targeting specifically the club and that referees in Spain are biased against the club, and were not convinced by the explanations given by Medina Cantalejo.

It should be noted that a club physically visiting CTA's offices to review those kind of files (which cannot be sent) it's nothing unusual, and many clubs do it... but this case took an extraordinary level of media attention once Real Madrid published a letter saying that the refereeing system was "corrupt", which was responded by LaLiga president saying that Real Madrid "had lost their mind".

"Today we have seen the appropriate plays, with all the audios, from start to finish. The two representatives of Real Madrid have asked the questions, they have to know who said something and they have been told with complete transparency", said Medina Cantalejo.