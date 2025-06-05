Real Madrid steals signing of young Argentinian promise Franco Mastantuono to PSG

HQ

Real Madrid is always on the lookout for young talent, but they rarely spend large quantities in paying exit clauses, instead waiting for the players' contracts to be over so they can lure them into the Spanish capital. However, with Franco Mastantuono, they may make an exception, as another club really wants this 17-year-old attacking midfielder: Paris Saint-Germain.

Mastantuono currently plays at River Plate, and has a contract running until December 2026 at the Argentinian club. However, Real Madrid is trying to convince the club to release him one year earlier, at the upcoming winter transfer market in January 2026, when his exit clause would be lower. Currently, the club values him in 45 million euros, which Real thinks it's too much for a still young player.

What is true, reported this week by Spanish outlets, is that Real Madrid's Chief International Scout Juni Calafat travelled to Buenos Aires to talk to the player and convince him to choose Madrid rather than Paris. And apparently, the teenager, who turns 18 on August 14, has agreed to do that, and prefers the colour white.

Now it remains to be seen when he will arrive, but the most likely scenario is that Mastantuono will stay the remaining of the season ar River Plate, with hopes of winning the Libertadores, before coming to Europe. Franco, who has also just been called for the first time by Lionel Scaloni to the sernior Argentina squad for the games this month, could be a key figure for the future of the club... but it may be bad news for Arda Guler, in a similar position, and Rodrygo, whose future is still uncertain...