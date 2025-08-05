Real Madrid sets a high price for Rodrygo, and Tottenham is looking closely

HQ

The future of Rodrygo is one of the biggest mysteries of the summer. During the final weeks of the regular season, it was widely reported that he would likely leave the club, as his performances had been worsening. Then, when he barely made it into Xabi Alonso's plans for Club World Cup, those rumoures increased. But the reality is that the player does not want to leave, he wants to stay, so Real Madrid wouldn't push him out... at least, unless they hear a really top offer. And from the moment, they haven't.

The latest update in this story comes from Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel (via TeamTalk). He insisted that " internally Rodrygo still wants to stay at Real Madrid and to compete as a Real Madrid player. Rodrygo loves Real Madrid. His desire is to be an important player at Real Madrid."

Roman says that it would take a very top club with a very top proposal to convince Rodrygo, but nothing has happened, at least yet. And how much money would it be? At least €90m, but likely €100m or more. After being heavily rumoured to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur is said to be one of the interested parties, after losing Son Heung-min to LAFC, but they would need to match Real Madrid's asking price... and theny Rodrygo would need to be convinced.