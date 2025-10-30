Real Madrid seeks big compensation from UEFA: Reportedly €4,500m over Super League ruling

HQ

Real Madrid is looking for big compensation from UEFA for the "damages suffered by the club" during the now seemingly failed attempt to create the "Super League", a competition that would rival UEFA Champions League. According to Real Madrid, UEFA used their dominant power to ban clubs from joining Super League, or by extension any other alternative competition that would work against the interests of UEFA, European football governing body which runs Champions League, formerly European Cup.

Real Madrid was backed up by the European Court of Justice in December 2023, which ruled that UEFA was engaging in unlawful and anti-competitive behaviour by threatening to sanction clubs that would join the proposed Super League. The ruling forced UEFA to change their policies.

Another ruling favourable to Real Madrid was issued yesterday by the Provincial Court of Madrid, Audiencia Provincial, dismissing the appeals made by UEFA, LaLiga, and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in May 2024, that ordered them to halt their opposition to a parallel European competition, ruling they were abusing their dominant position.

"The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position", said the club.

"The club announces that it will continue working for the good of global football and fans, while requesting compensation from UEFA for the substantial damages it has suffered", the club said in a statement. This compensation to Real Madrid and A22 (the company backing Super League) could reach up to 4,500m euros, according to AS, accounting to damage caused, lost profits and reputational damage caused.

The war between Real Madrid and UEFA will continue, with or without Super League

Real Madrid says they fight for "the good of football", pushing for reforms like "more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players' health, and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible viewing options". Meanwhile, UEFA, in their own statement, say they will continue to "safeguard the unity of European football (...) built on sporting merit, open access, solidarity and the protection of the football pyramid".

Do you think the Super League (which was backed by 12 clubs when it was announced in 2021, but everyone else left, only leaving Real Madrid and Barcelona) will ever happen?