"Real Madrid robs", Lamine Yamal said, and all hell broke loose

72 hours before the first Clásico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona in LaLiga, Lamine Yamal has sparked the controversy saying that Real Madrid "robs". It happened in a conversation as part of his involvement on Kings League, the amateur football competition led by streamers, that was created in 2022 by Gerard Piqué. The competition, streamed for free on Twitch and YouTube, recently expanded to other markets in Europe, Latin America and even the Middle-East and Africa.

Lamine Yamal, owner of La Capital FC, his own Kings League team that debuted this season, was speaking with Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular streamers in Spain, also owner of one of the original Kings League clubs, Porcinos. Llanos, also a renowned Real Madrid supporter, asked Yamal if "Porcions seemed like Madrid" for him. And Yamal responded, "Yes, they rob, they complain, they do things...".

"Oh, Real Madrid robs?", interrupted Ibai. Piqué, next to him, laughed: "Man, everybody knows that", followed by a series of nervous laughs, with the host asking for calm.

The video went viral and Yamal's words naturally sparked a big controversy, with people on one side praising him and celebrating his words, and people on the other side outraged and asking for an apology and respect for their rivals. Journalists and pundits in popular TV show El Chiringuito got into another one of their usual heated fights that also went viral. Media sure profitted from Yamal's words to exploit either fanatism or anxiety from their culés or madridistas readers.

Does Lamine Yamal really believe that Real Madrid robs? It doesn't matter

In reality, Yamal's words should not be taken out of context: it was a light hearted conversation between streamers, teasing each other (in other viral moment, Llanos asked Yamal if he would score at the Bernabéu on Sunday and the footballer responded he already did, "last time I went... how much, 0-4?"), and went on talking about a competition that has nothing to do with Real Madrid or Barcelona or professional football.

In fact, the conversation was made to promote what the Kings League calls "the new Clásico", a match between Ibai's Porcinos and Lamine's La Capital that takes place on Friday.

Whether Yamal actually believes Real Madrid robs and pays referees is another topic. Probably, many Real Madrid players would think othewise. What do you think? Did Lamine Yamal went too far, or people are simply getting angry at nothing?