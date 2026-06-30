Real Madrid reportedly working on another big signing for the defence, coming from Inter Milan

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Real Madrid isn't done with signings, and a new rumours points to another important reinforcement in defence, following the confirmed signings of Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konaté. Like Denzel Dumfries, who has just packed his bags after being eliminated from World Cup by Morocco - heavily rumoured for Real Madrid, but still not confirmed officially - it would be another player from Inter Milan, Alessandro Bastoni.

The centre-back, a staple for Inter Milan since 2017, after two seasons on loan at Atalanta and Parma, is said to be the white club's next target, according to AS, a transfer that could cost around 60 million euros and that has the approval of both the player, who wants to join Madrid, and Inter Milan, who have an "excellent" institutional relationship with Real Madrid, according to AS, and has opened the door for the player.

However, the Spanish outlet reports that the situation "is changing almost daily" and won't be solved soon, and an example: Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund sounded like a Real Madrid target, but after his injury, that deal is now off.

According to AS, Bastoni first negotiated with Barcelona, but that was before knowing that José Mourinho would be returning to Real Madrid next season, which entices him to "put everything on hold" to wait for Florentino Pérez's call...