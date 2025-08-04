Real Madrid reportedly still considering a 100 million euros signing this summer

HQ

Real Madrid returned to the training grounds this week, with the season starting in two weeks, but still making room for a friendly in Austria on August 12. However, there's still one month of summer transfer market, and Xabi Alonso insists that the key area the team needs to improve is the midfielder. And according to Fichajes.net, the club is discussing a signing this summer, and is willing to spend 100 million euros.

According to this outlet, the two preferred candidates are Enzo Fernández, from Chelsea, and Alexis Mac Allister, from Liverpool. We previously reported that the club was only considering a top-class player for this position, so they would only be content with a player of their caliber. However, neither of those is in theory on sale, and neither is inclined to leave the Premier League either, so a big negotiation would need to happen soon.

Regardless, Real Madrid would still need to face the first two months of competition without one of their star midfielders, Jude Bellingham, currently recovering from a shoulder surgery.

