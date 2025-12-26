Real Madrid reportedly considering selling Vinícius Jr. to sign PSG's Vitinha

HQ

Real Madrid is expecting that Vinícius Jr. will agree on a new contract with Real Madrid and stay beyond June 2027, which is when his current contract ends. However, with the player seemingly perpetually at odds with either the manager or the fans, and huge offers coming from Saudi Arabia, the Spanish club is already starting thinking on a Plan B in case Vinícius leaves even earlier than usual, next summer. And according to Cadena Ser, they are thinking in one of the key players from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to sources close to the club, the club would not allow Vinícius to leave for less than 100 million euros, a sum that would help the club reinforce the midfield, a position that has suffered the most since the exit of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. And the club is looking at Vitinha, one of the key pieces for Luis Enrique and the Champions League winning-team, regarded as one of the best midifielders in the world at the moment.

Another source tells Cadena Ser that, while Vitinha renewed his contract with PSG until 2030 a sale agreement is possible if the French club sets the price. A price that would be unachievable for any club if it's not made at the same time as another similarly big sale... like Vinícius to Saudi Arabia.

But that potential deal remains to be seen: it mostly depends now on Vinícius, on his inclination to reach a new agreement with the club, and a necessary improvement of his play, which has led to receive boos and whistles even at the Bernabéu...