Real Madrid reacts to Taylor Swift's name-drop in her new song and Atleti responds with a slam

In case you've been hiding in a cave the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has released a new album today, The Life of a Showgirl, coming alongside a new documentary that is showing in movie theaters worldwide. The twelve songs of her twelfth album features all kinds of references, from Shakespeare's Hamlet in The Fate of Ophelia, to Elizabeth Taylor, an actress Swift identifies with in the namesake song, and a tribute to George Michael in Father Figure.

One of the most unexpected references has been a name-drop to Real Madrid in the song Wish List (stylised as Wi$h Li$t), that has become one of the more talked about songs of the album by the Swifties as it seemingly reveals her desires to settle down and have kids with Travis Kelce ("Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you", reads one of the verses).

In the song, Taylor sings about different wishes people can have, and one of them is a contract with Real Madrid: ("They want it all, They want a contract with Real Madrid").

Real Madrid reacts to Taylor Swift's namedrop in Wish List

The reference didn't go unnoticed to the Spanish club, who last year lend their Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to the pop megastar for two concerts in Madrid (in two of the few concerts they were allowed to do at the stadium).

The club posted "Now playing: Taylor Swift - Wi$h Li$t (2025)", with a photo of Aurélien Tchouaméni with headphones. The comments were quickly filled with fans sharing fake images of Taylor wearing a Real Madrid shirt and celebrating that Swift is seemingly a "madridista".

Atlético de Madrid also shares their "Wish List"

Their rivals, Atlético de Madrid, joined the trend and also posted their own "wish list", showing Marcos Llorente and Pablo Barrios, two of their players that have been called today to the Spanish national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers matches.

The post has only been made in the English account of the club. Atlético de Madrid will have three of their players in the upcoming two game for Spain (Barrios, Llorente and Álex Baena), while Real Madrid will only have one of their players in La Roja, Dean Huijsen (captain Dani Carvajal is injured).

A lot has been said about the lack of Real Madrid players in the Spanish national team, and Atlético de Madrid's Community Manager has made a clever slam to Real Madrid... all because of Taylor Swift.