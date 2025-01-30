Real Madrid president suggested bringing English referees to Spanish football

HQ

Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid president, has complained about the treatment the clubs receives from referees, and even suggested that the Spanish federation should ask for English referees. Rafael Louzán, recently elected new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (at least awaiting for a resolution on a corruption case in February), revealed it in an interview in Spanish TV program El Chiringuito.

Louzán said that he has a good relationship with Florentino prior to his election, but he describes him as "very persistent", even telling him that the referees are harming Real Madrid and making them lose a lot of titles. And Real Madrid president even suggested him that they should bring referees from England.

What Pérez hopes is to bring referees from the Premier League, outside of the suspicions of the Negreira case, a sports scandal about José María Negreira, former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Spanish Football Federation, under suspicion of having received payments of €7.3 million from FC Barcelona between 2000 and 2018.

The Spanish Football Federation has the power to change officiating rules. But knowing how bad is the relationship between Pérez and LaLiga president Javier Tebas, it could also be seen as a way for Pérez to challenge Tebas' power over the competition...