Real Madrid president candidate announces he will bring Jürgen Klopp as coach if elected

HQ

We are less than 24 hours away from the opening of the ballots in the elections for Real Madrid presidency, between two candidates, current president Florentino Pérez (who has announced Mourinho, Konaté, Dumfries, and reportedly intends to bring Michael Olise in a 150 million euros deal) and Enrique Riquelme (who has promised before notary that he will bring Erling Haaland and Rodri if he is elected).

Riquelme has also announced a few names for his sporting project: Raúl González as sporting director, Fernando Hierro as director of the youth team, Iker Casillas in an undisclosed role and veteran Vicente del Bosque as an advisor.

And his final name was a big one: he wants to bring Jürgen Klopp, the prestigious coach formerly at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, who retired from coaching duties in 2024 and works in RedBull. Klopp has been a long desired name by Real Madrid fans for the last year, and Riquelme has promised to work and bring him: "If the members give me their trust this Sunday, next Monday, June 8, Raúl González Blanco will contact Jürgen Klopp to personally convey our sporting project and our desire for him to lead a new era for Real Madrid from the bench", the candidate said in a press release.

While Klopp has expressed several times that he has no desire to return to work as a coach, Riquelme said that "there is only one Real Madrid. There is only one institution capable of uniting tradition and future, values ​​and ambition, passion and excellence", and that his commitment if he is elected president if to "surround himself with the best".