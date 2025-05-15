Real Madrid player Raúl Asencio will go on trial for sharing a sexual video involving a minor

HQ

Raúl Asencio, 22-year old player from Real Madrid, promoted from the B-Team this season, is still involved in a legal issue: he is suspected of a sharing a sexual video involving a minor, and has been called up by a judge in the Canary Islands and will go on trial alongside three former colleagues from Real Madrid youth system (only Asencio is currently still employed by Real Madrid, the rest are no longer related with the club).

Asencio has been indicted alongside Andrés García, Ferrán Ruiz, and Juan Rodríguez on the charges of disclosure of secrets (distributing intimate images without permission) as well as child pornography, since the images show a young woman who was 16 at the time.

García, Ruiz, and Rodríguez (aged 20 and 21 at the time) engaged in a consensual sex encounter on June 2023 with two girls, 16 and 18, and one of the boys recorded a video. Despite the girls asked him to delete it from the phone, the videos were kept and sent to several WhatsApp groups.

Asencio's involvement in all of this comes when he, a week after the incident, asked one of the boys (Juan) to send him the video via WhatsApp, in a way that you can only watch it once, so he couldn't keep it. However, he showed it to a third person, that's the disclosure of secrets, and that's why the judge still maintains his imputation in the crime, as reported via EFE.

Who did Raúl Asencio showed the sexual video to?

A key fact understanding the context of his involvement in the crime is that, as reported by El Confidencial on February 2025, that third person that Asencio showed the video to was the then-boyfriend of one of the girls involved in the sexual encounter.

"The person he showed it to was the then-boyfriend of one of the girls. This third person learned from Asencio that the girl had had a sexual encounter, which he didn't know about at the time. This is how the girls learned that their sex tape was being circulated behind their backs and went to report it to the Guardia Civil", said El Confidencial, who had access to the ruling last January, when the Provincial Court of Las Palmas denied Asencio's appeal.

It was Asencio himself who incriminated himself when he later said, in a voice chat to this person, "Hey, bro, I showed it to you because Juan sent it to me". But Asencio did not participate in the sexual encounter - thus did not record anything - did not share the video through other group chats, where some really degrading comments were made. What he did was request the video "knowing that it had been obtained without the consent of the potential victims and retained against their demand that it be erased" - as the judged said - who was sent in a way that he couldn't keep it in his phone, and showed it to someone else, the boyfriend of one of the girls... who ended up being the key for the whole crime to be reported.