Real Madrid player Raúl Asencio still considered a suspect on a child pornography case

HQ

Raúl Asencio, the young Real Madrid defender (21) who used to play in the B team before rising and becoming a regular headline player due to the injuries (Alaba, Militao...) has not been exonerated from the child pornography case, and is still considered as a suspect, facing up to five years jail time.

The Provincial Court of Las Palmas, where the crime is being investigated, has denied the request of the player of closing the file on his involvement on the crime, but the court has said that the player is still suspect on committing a crime.

The case started in June 2023, when Asencio and other colleagues were in a holiday in Canarias. Three of them engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with two girls, one of them 16 at the time. The video was recorded without the girls' consent and was sent to other people and WhatsApp groups. Asencio didn't participate in the sexual encounter, was in a different location, but did receive the video on WhatsApp.

By the time the police took their phones, they had deleted the video. However, his involvement in the crime, according to reports by El Confidencial, was that Asencio showed the video to a third person (the boyfriend of one of the girls). That is the way the girls found out that they had been recorded without consent and reported it to the police.

The court now claims that Asencio could be charged "not only in the crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets, which could be a minor crime, but also the crime of child pornography, punishable by imprisonment from one to five years if the video was shown to a third party."

"Regardless of the outcome of the proceedings agreed upon in the now questioned ruling, they already provide sufficient evidence for the time being to reject the request for provisional dismissal filed in the appeal." Raúl Asencio (headline for tonight's game against Manchester City) is not leaving behind this case any time soon...