Real Madrid player Raúl Asencio cleared in trial for sex video, but gets harsh words from Mourinho

HQ

Raúl Asencio, Real Madrid defender, has been acquitted in the trial about the sex video involving a 16-year-old that was recorded by three of his friends in 2023. He was initially charged for showing it on the phone to a third person, constituting a crime of disclosure of secrets and distribution of child pornography.

Asencio did not participate in the sexual act and did not record the video, and after the two women who appeared on the video forgave the four players, Asencio has been acquitted. The other three players have accepted a one-year prison sentence for recording the video.

Mourinho reprimands Asencio for driving drunk

The trial about the sex video ended one day after it was known that Asencio had been charged for drunk driving: he was stopped last August during his holidays in Gran Canaria: he was stopped at a routine checkpoint and alcohol tests showed he was over four times the maximum allowed. He was let go and fined with €14,400 and a two-month license suspension.

Reacting to that news, in the press conference before the league match on Friday, Real Madrid manager José Mourinho said he was unhappy with what happened, saying that "we all make mistakes, but accumulated mistakes are a different matter".

First, Mourinho praised Asencio's professionality, saying he trains harder than anyone and is now focused on recovering from injury. "At Valdebebas, he's a true professional. When he was fit, nobody trained harder or better than him; now that he's injured, he's the first to arrive, the last to leave. It's an extreme dedication to his recovery."

"But a Real Madrid player is a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 12 months a year", Mourinho added. "Everything you do outside your professional area damages the prestige of a club that is untouchable. With this, I'm telling you that I'm not happy. We all make mistakes, but accumulated mistakes are a different matter".

Real Madrid opened disciplinary proceedings against Asencio, who will remain injured for at least two weeks, so at least Mourinho won't have to deal with the situation during the matches for a while...