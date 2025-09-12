Real Madrid player Raúl Asencio admits mistake and one of the complainants drops the case, will still go to trial

HQ

Raúl Asencio, the homegrown Real Madrid player who rose to prominence last season due to the injuries of Militao and Carvajal, has admitted his "mistake" when he showed a sex video shot without consent to a friend. As a result, one of the two women who filed a complaint against Asencio has withdrawn the charges against the player, after receiving a letter of apology with an "express acknowledgment" of the facts attributed to him and a financial compensation.

Asencio was accused and charged of showing a friend a video recorded by three of his former teammates at Real Madrid's academy, engaging in sexual relationships with two girls, one under 18 at the time (2023). This constitutes a crime of disclosure of secrets and sharing of child pornography.

The other three defendants, Ferrán Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez, and Andrés García, were at the time players from Real Madrid Castilla, their B-team, and shot the video without telling the girls, and later shared through WhatsApp groups. All three were removed from Real Madrid. Asencio did not participate in the sexual encounter, but received the video and showed it to another person on his phone (reportedly, the boyfriend at the time of one of the girls).

The other complainant, the one under age at the time, maintains the accusation against Asencio, and the Prosecutor's Office is seeking two and a half years in prison for him for two crimes against privacy for Asencio, and four years and seven months for the other three defendants who recorded and distributed the video without consent. The trial will be held in Gran Canaria, and is yet to receive a date.