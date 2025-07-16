Real Madrid player Lucas Vázquez to receive farewell ceremony, but behind closed doors

HQ

Lucas Vázquez has been one of the more loved players in Real Madrid's squad for the last decade. The Galician right-back has been one of the most iconic products of the club's youth system: he joined the youth team in 2007, aged 16, and slowly climbed through Real Madrid's C and B teams. After spending one year on loan to Espanyol, he finally made his debut in the main squad in September 2015, precisely in a 6-0 rout against Espanyol.

He has since been a key player in the team, winning 23 titles, including four league titles, six Champions League titles, and one Spanish Cup, netting 38 goals and 73 assists, in 402 appearances. A respected player among teammates and fans, even if he rarely got the spotlight and was often used as a substitute, especially in the later years.

Vázquez made his final appearance in white in the 4-0 defeat to PSG, the same final match as club legend Luka Modric. The Croatian, alongside coach Carlo Ancelotti, receive a huge and tearful tribute on May 24, at their final match at the Bernabéu. It was also Vázquez's final match at the "White House", everybody knew that, and he got a standing ovation, but not an official spotlight.

The 34-year-old player, whose contract was not renewed and whose future is undecided, will finally get a farewell ceremony tomorrow, Thursday July 17, at 13:00 CEST at the Real Madrid City in Valdebebas, the club officers in the outskirts of Madrid. It will therefore be a closed doors tribute, unlike the one Modric got, in the presence of president Florentino Pérez and other officials from the club.

"Lucas Vázquez represents in an exemplary way the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans", said Florentino. "The figure of Lucas Vázquez symbolises the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit that are essential for success in this shirt. He is a player who has the affection and recognition of all madridistas. Real Madrid is and always will be his home."