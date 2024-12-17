Real Madrid - Pachuca: what time is it and how to watch the Intercontinental Cup final

HQ

Real Madrid aspires to seven titles this season. The first one, the UEFA Euro Super Cup, was won by Real Madrid 2-0 to Atalanta on August, with the debut match and goal by Kylian Mbappé. The second title will be played tomorrow in Lusail, Qatar: the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

This is actually a brand new competition, succesor of the FIFA Club World Cup, meaning Real Madrid and Pachuco can become the inaugural winners of this competition, that pits all six winners of FIFA confederations (Europe, North and Central America, South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania), althout the European representative (the winner of each year's Champions League) cuts in to the final.

Pachuca, based on Hidalgo, Mexico, comes after winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup (previously CONCACAF Champions League), a continental cup for Central and North America almost always by Mexican team.

Last week, it defeated Libertadores winner Botafogo in the Derby of the Americas, to earn its place in the final.

What time is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and how to watch it

FIFA has decided to take this Intercontinental Cup to Qatar, to one of the stadiums built for the controversial 2022 World Cup in Lusail, with a capacity of over 88,000 spectators.

The mach will take place tomorrow, Wednesday December 18, at 8 PM local time, which means 18:00 CET (Central European Time). That is one hour less in UK time.

And where to watch it? In Spain, the match will be seen on free-access TV, which almost never happens with the Real Madrid games (both LaLiga and Champions League, except for the final, are on paid channels. It will broadcast at 18:00 on Telecinco.

In the UK, it will be broadcast live on DAZN and onf FIFA+.