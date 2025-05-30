Real Madrid officially confirms Trent Alexander-Arnold as a new player, joins in time for Club World Cup

HQ

Real Madrid has officially announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the former Liverpool legend who will become a Real Madrid player next Monday, with a six-year contract ending on June 30, 2031. There were few doubts that the defender was joining the Spanish side, after confirming his exit from the club where he had played since he was six.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement that will tie Trent Alexander-Arnold to our club for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2031", the merengue club said in statement. "The 26-year-old English international joins our team after winning nine titles with Liverpool: one Champions League title, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, and one FA Super Cup".

Alexander-Arnold is the second confirmed signing of the summer, after Dean Huijsen, and both will play in the Club World Cup, starting in the US on June 14. During that competition, they will join the squad including Lucas Vázquez and Luka Modric, two players known to leave after the FIFA competition ends and the next season begins.

Real Madrid is also actively working on signing a third defender, Álvaro Carreras, but it is unclear, and becomes more unlikely each day, that he will be in time for the Club World Cup. Nico Paz, who was sold last year to Como, is also expected to return. After the competition, the club is expected to make a move on a new midfielder, but not before.