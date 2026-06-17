Real Madrid officially confirms Bernardo Silva hours before Portugal World Cup debut

HQ

Real Madrid's third official signing of the summer, after coach José Mourinho and Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, has been confirmed. "Real Madrid C. F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028", said the official club statement released on Wednesday morning.

We have known about Silva's signing for nearly a week, after it was reported that Mourinho requested the played, who was a free agent after spending nine years at Manchester City. Real Madrid stepped in and "stole" the 32-year-old midfielder, that was seemingly headed to Atlético de Madrid, after a previous aproximation to FC Barcelona. Exactly the same strategy as they took with Marc Cucurella.

In fact, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Cucurella on Monday, hours before Spain's debut at World Cup. Real Madrid has now confirmed Silva hours before Portugal's debut in World Cup, against DR Congo at 19:00 CEST, 18.00 BST. Coincidence?

Real Madrid has two reported new players to announce in the coming days, Ibrahima Konaté (who plays for the French Nationsal team) and Denzel Dumfries (who plays for the Dutch national team), and both have already debuted in the FIFA competition before becoming teammates in Real Madrid's defence.