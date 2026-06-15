Real Madrid officially announces Cucurella hours before Spain's World Cup debut

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It is now official: Marc Cucurella is a new player for Real Madrid. The white club has announced the transfer in an official statement. "Real Madrid C. F. and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Marc Cucurella, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2032."

24 hours ago, few could have bet on this signing, as Cucurella had been rumoured for a return to FC Barcelona, where he played when he was younger in the youth and reserve team. Then, he was seemingly headed to Atlético de Madrid, but just as it happened with Bernardo Silva, the new coach José Mourinho stepped in, asked for the player to be brought in, and in less than 24 hours, an agreement was reached with Chelsea.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, who broke the story on Sunday afternoon, Real Madrid will pay 60 million euros, £47.5m for the left-back, who has been a key player for the Spanish national team under Luis de la Fuente, winning UEFA Euro 2024. The official announcement by Real Madrid (the first signing confirmed by the club, before Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, and Bernardo Silva are still unconfirmed) was released hours before Spain debuts in World Cup against Cape Verde (18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST).