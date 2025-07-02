Real Madrid narrowly defeat Juventus as Mbappe makes Club World Cup debut

HQ

Real Madrid edged past Juventus 1-0 on Tuesday at the Club World Cup, securing their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a second-half header from academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia. The young striker stepped up in place of Kylian Mbappe, who missed the group stage due to illness but made his eagerly awaited tournament debut as a substitute.

Garcia's goal, delivered just minutes into the second half from a precise Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, proved enough to overcome a stubborn Juventus side. The win sets Real Madrid up for a quarter-final clash with either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

Mbappe entered the game in the second half to the cheers of a near-capacity crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, showcasing the star power that Real Madrid brings to the competition. However, the French forward struggled to make a major impact in his first appearance, often finding himself isolated without service.

Juventus came out firing, creating early buzz with Randal Kolo Muani's audacious chipped attempt and a flurry of sharp shots from Kenan Yildiz. Yet, Real Madrid's defense, marshaled by the ever-reliable Thibaut Courtois, stood tall to repel the pressure. Juventus' goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio was also in top form, pulling off a series of crucial saves that kept his team in the game and the scoreline tight.

Under new coach Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid began to find their groove, confidently deploying their favored 3-4-3 setup. After a sluggish group stage, the team showed flashes of sharper rhythm and relentless intensity. A narrow win that secured their spot in the quarter-finals.