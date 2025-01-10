Real Madrid match in Saudi Arabia ends in huge brawl: what happened?

HQ

Real Madrid won the Spanish Supercup semifinal against Mallorca last night, 3-0, with goals by Bellingham, Rodrygo and own goal by Martin Valjent. Sadly, the match had its fair share of tension, and it exploded one minute before the match ended, with a huge brawl that continued even in the hallways to the dressing rooms, as TV cameras caught.

The cause? It appears that the spark that ignited the fire was a soft slap on the neck Jude Bellingham made to Mallorca player Pablo Maffeo, during the third goal (scored by Rodrygo) celebration in the 95th minute. That arose a discussion between the players.

However, it seems that the player who had a much bigger role in creating an all-out brawl was Raúl Asencio, homegrown Real Madrid player who rose to the first team a few months ago, after Militao's injury. According to reports, he mocked Maffeo, telling him "get out of here, you're very bad" and sending them "kisses".

Reading lips, people think Maffeo told Asencio "go leak videos, asshole", referring to Asencio's involvement in the difussion of a sexual video with a minor without consent in 2023. It's worth noting that no evidence against him was found (and he wasn't in the video). Other Real Madrid B players, who are facing charges, were expelled from the club.

Meanwhile, Vinícius, who had been substituted a few minutes earlier, was seen trying to enter the brawl in the pitch, but was stopped by several Real Madrid members. All this tension probably started because of the long-standing quarrel Vini and Maffeo had, and in several ocassions during the match both were seen mutually taunting the other.

In the end, the referees didn't include this brawl in the match certificate, as it happened right at the end of the match, and nobody was sanctioned in any way. Real Madrid (and Bellingham in particular, who already had a yellow card and could have been expelled, missing the final against Barcelona) dodged a bullet. If Vinícius hadn't been substituted earlier and had been on the pitch, knowing how bad his relationship with Maffeo is, this could have ended very differently...