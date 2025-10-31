Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso settles the situation with Vinícius Jr: "He spoke from the heart, I was very satisfied"

HQ

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has settled the situation with Vinícius Jr. and his ugly reaction when he was subtituted during El Clásico last weekend, which led to the Brazilian posting an apology to fans, teammates and club... but omitting the manager.

Many reports have pointed how Vinícius, whether intentionally or not, didn't mention Alonso in his statement, but Xabi Alonso doesn't want to dig deeper. "For me, it was a very valuable statement in which Vini spoke honestly. For me, the most important thing is what he said to the fans and the club. We're already thinking about what's next."

Alonso also said that Vinícius did talk with him and the rest of the team, although it is unknown if they talked privately. "He spoke from the heart. We had a meeting with everyone, and Vinícius was impeccable. I was very satisfied. From that moment on, for me, the matter was settled."

After beting Barcelona last Sunday, Real Madrid sits atop of LaLiga with a five-point lead over Barça, having won all but one matches. Their next game is against Valencia on Saturday at 21:00 CET, a team that has a particular grudge against Vinícius...