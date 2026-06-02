Real Madrid make verbal agreement with Konaté: Former Liverpool defender would come after elections

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Real Madrid is currently immersed in the electoral process, but if predictions come true and Florentino Pérez continues as President, Ibrahima Konaté will be the first new signing of the summer, after the French defender decided not to sign a new contract with Liverpool. On Tuesday, according to El Chiringuito and Fabrizio Romano, it was reported that Konaté will sign a four-year contract.

Konaté was already a target for Real Madrid last season, and some reported that the Spanish club had lost interest in the player following Liverpool's dismal season. However, when Konaté decided not to continue with Liverpool, Real Madrid renewed his interest as it would be significatively cheaper.

In any case, Konaté would be one of the at least three new defenders that the club would be looking to sign this summer, according to AS, to make up for exits (Carvajal and Alaba are leaving the club) and prolonged injuries (Militao and Mendy), and his experience playing with Mbappé with the French national team make him ideal for Real Madrid.