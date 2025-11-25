Real Madrid loses their goalkeeper due to a virus before trip to Athens in Champions League

HQ

Thibaut Courtois will not travel with the rest of the Real Madrid squad to Athens for Wednesday's Champions League match against Olympiacos. The club informed that he has been diagnosed with a gastrointestinal viral infection.

Instead, Andriy Lunin will take his place. The Ukrainian was the unsung hero of the 2023/24 season where Real Madrid won LaLiga and Champions League and Courtois missed most of the season due to injury, but has barely had any chances to play since, and never under Xabi Alonso. The other two goalkeeper that will travel with the team are Fran González and Javi Navarro. Dean Huijsen has also been a last-minute absence from the team.

It will be an important match for Real Madrid, who have never won in Greece against Greek teams in UEFA competitions: two draws and five loses. A victory here is important before next month's match against Manchester City at the Bernabéu.

