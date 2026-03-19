Real Madrid loses Courtois for a month and a half, won't play against Bayern Munich

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Real Madrid qualified for quater-finals at the Champions League, and the recent streak of victories gave the team a boost of confidence for the remaining of the season, with the option of fighting for LaLiga still possible. However, a major setback has arisen: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been injured, and could be out for the next month and a half, which includes missing both Champions League matches against Bayern Munich, a team that scored ten goals in the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta.

The Belgian goalkeeper was substituted in halftime during last Tuesday's match against Manchester City. According to AS, Courtois already felt a twinge during the warm-up, doctors gave him the green light to play, but he left after the first 45 minutes, and Andriy Lunin joined in his place.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper, who has only played three and a half games this season for Madrid, will have to take his place, as he did for most of the 2023/24 season, including the last time they played against Bayern.

Courtois injury and how many games will he miss

After two days of tests and rest, Courtois has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. Most forecast expect he will take a month a half to recover, so beyond the two Champions League matches, he would miss five Liga games: Sunday's derby against Atlético de Madrid, and four more in April after the international break.

Depending on his recovery, he could make it in time for potential Champions League semifinals against Liverpool or PSG on April 28/29 and May 5/6, as well as a Clásico against Barça in LaLiga on May 9 or 10.