Real Madrid kit for 2026/27 leaks, and it leaves very mixed opinions

HQ

Real Madrid's jersey for the 2026/27 season may have leaked already. The X account Opaleak published several photos with what appears to be the new main kits for the upcoming football season by Adidas. No changes in the sponsor, Emirates airline, and not too drastic changes in the design, except for its new colours: dark green in the neck and the sleeves with (quite thick) pink lines on the shoulders. The Emirates sponsorship name will also be a very dark green.

If it's true (the leak even shows Kylian Mbappé wearing the shirt) it would be an unprecedented colour mix for the club, and fans are sharing their mixed opinions on social media. Some are saying that all jerseys look the same, while others don't like the colour choice and the mix, with some saying it looks like the Hungarian kit...

What do you think of this (potential) first look at the Real Madrid kit for 2026/27? Do you like the classic design and the new colours?