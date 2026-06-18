Real Madrid is willing to pay 220 million euros for Michael Olise this summer

HQ

Real Madrid has been very active this summer transfer market, bringing in a new coach, Mourinho, and at least four new players: Cucurella, Konaté, Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries. But Mourinho wants more (at least one midfielder and another defender)... while president Florentino Pérez wants a new "Galáctico", and is ready to pay the largest sum the club has ever spent for a player.

In electoral campaign, he promised they would try to sign a new player worth 150 million euros, that turned out to be Julián Álvarez from Atlético de Madrid, a transfer that was rejected by the club. But multiple outlets informed that the player he was actually referring to was Michael Olise... and according to Marca, they are ready to increase the offer: from 150 million euros, to 200 million euros.

In fact, according to the Spanish newspaper, the limit is set on 220 million euros (£190,62 million), which would make him by far the most expensive signing by the club, surpassing Jude Bellingham, for whom they paid 127 million euros in 2023, and equalising the most expensive signing in football history, Neymar's sale from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, 222 million euros.

Mbappé's recent goal with France, from an assist by Olise, has reignitied the dream on Real Madrid fans, but Bayern Munich has said categorically that they won't sell the player no matter the cost.

Marca also reports that Olise's plans are independant from the plans to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea, the most likely candidate for Real Madrid's midfield. To do that (Enzo isn't cheap either) they would need to sell, and at least one of their three main midfielders (except Bellingham) could be on his way out: Camavinga, Tchoameni or Valverde.