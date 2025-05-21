Real Madrid is reportedly trying to "steal" Nico Williams from Barcelona

HQ

What if Real Madrid signs Nico Williams? Spanish outlet Marca published that bombshell, saying that according to their sources, the white club is "seriously considering" paying the 58 million euros clause -considering it a bargain- to Athletic Club Bilbao, and that way securing one of the most high-profile players in Spain, with a promising future ahead (he's 22)... and neglecting Barcelona one of their most sought-after players.

Last summer, in the UEFA Euro 2024, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams became the stars of the winning team: their comrady, their jokes, their little dances, dazzled the whole country and weighted as much as their goals. Barça was therefore hoping to replicate that good feeling within the blaugrana squad, and attempted signing Nico Williams last summer, but failed to do so. In the last few months, rumoures about Nico signing for Barcelona slowed down, in great deal because Raphinha already fills that gap.

Now, Marca says that Real Madrid is actively thinking about buying the player, which would be a shock. As of yet, Marca is the only outlet backing this information, a repot that has been received with skepticism even from Real Madrid fans, believing it's nothing but "smoke and mirrors". Sportingly, it doesn't make much sense either, as Nico usually plays as as left winger, a position already occupied by Vinícius and sometimes Mbappé.

If he plays in the right, he could be a replacement from Rodrygo, which is rumoured to leave. Nico's signing would be an indirect way of pushing him out of the club, perhaps a disrespect towards the Brazilian players after key contributions in the latest Liga and Champions League victories... just to "steal" the player from Barcelona.