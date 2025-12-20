Real Madrid is again the most valuable non-American sports team in the world

HQ

Forbes has released the usual list of most valuable sports team in the world, and to no one's surprise, it's dominated by NFL teams, with a bit of NBA in between. Dallas Cowboys are, by far, the most valuable team of the list, worth $13 billion. They have been the most valuable team every year since 2016, followed by the NBA team Golden State Warriors (11 billion), but for the first time this year, Los Angeles Rams ($10.5 billion), the New York Giants ($10.1 billion) and the Los Angeles Lakers ($10 billion) join the ten-billion-club.

You would have to go down to the 20th spot to find a football team, or any team other than an American NBA, NFL or MLB. Real Madrid is 20th $6.75 billion, Manchester United is 24th at $6.6 billion, FC Barcelona is 42nd at $5.65 billion and Liverpool is 48th at $5.4 billion. Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain featured in 2024's list, but dropped in 2025.

The top 50 also has two F1 teams: Ferrari (26) at $6.5 billion and Mercedes (34) at $6 billion. In total, 30 NFL teams, 12 NBA teams, 2 MLB Teams, 2 LaLiga teams, 2 Premier League teams and 2 Formula 1 teams. According to Forbes, those 50 teams are worth more than $353 billion, up 22% from 2024 and more than double from four years ago, attributing the surge to higher media rights fees.