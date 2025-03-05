Real Madrid held a minute's silence for Javier Dorado, former player who died from leukemia, but hisses were heard

HQ

Tuesday Champions League game between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, played at the Santiago Bernabéu, had a minute's silence in memory of Javier Dorado, a former Real Madrid player who passed away on February 27, aged 48, from leukemia.

Dorado, born in 1977, was a youth product from Real Madrid, starting in the lower teams of the club before debuting in the first team in 1999. He didn't play much on the first team, but was on the squad that became Champions League winners in 2000. He spent the rest of the career in first and second division clubs in Spain, most notably Sporting Gijón, in Asturias, north of Spain, as well as Mallorca or Rayo Vallecano.

Sadly, the moment of silence to remember their former player who died too young was tainted by the hisses of some Atlético de Madrid fans. 4,000 Atleti fans were at the stadium. Even if only a few of them hissed, it was enough to be heard in the whole stadium. That made a spontaneous respons of applauding during the moment of silence to cover the hisses. Apparently, Atleti's manager Diego Pablo Simeone joined in the applauses.