Real Madrid has three opportunities to recoup from the Clásico defeat in front of their fans at Bernabéu

HQ

5-2: the defeat against Barcelona on Sunday during the Spanish Super Cup final is a tough pill to swallow for Real Madrid. Fortunately, the team is retreating to home this week, and the next three games, in three different competition, will be played in front of their local fans at the Santiago Bernabéu, all within a seven days span.

The first game will be on Thursday, January 16, at 21:30 CET (20:30 GTM) against Celta de Vigo, in the round of 16 fixture of the Copa del Rey, or Spanish Cup. On the previous round of the competition, Real Madrid thrashed a third division team, Deportiva Minera, 5-0. But Celta de Vigo, a team in the northern region of Galicia, is a much tougher team, currently 12th in LaLiga. Their previous encounter this season ended 2-1, with goals by Mbappé and Vinícius.

Then, on Sunday January 19, Real Madrid returns to LaLiga, a competition where they are second, one point behind Atlético de Madrid, but five above FC Barcelona. At 16:14 CET, they will play against Las Palmas, but without Vinícius Jr., who will fulfill a two-match sanction after his red card in Valencia.

Finally, on Wednesday January 22 , Champions League returns, and Real Madrid has the obligation to win if they want to qualify for the next "playoff" round, against Salzburg, a team that has only won one out of six League Phase games.