Real Madrid has provided evidence to UEFA to prove that Vinícius was called "monkey" by Prestianni

Real Madrid has sent a statement following the announcement by UEFA that an investigation will be launched to determine if Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni called Vinícius "monkey", as the Brazilian and some Real Madrid teammates, including Kylian Mbappé, have denounced. And the club says they have provided evidence to prove the incident.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that today it has submitted all available evidence to UEFA regarding the incidents that occurred last Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica.

"Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match."

However, because Prestianni covered his mouth with his shirt, it will be almost impossible to prove what he said. It will be Vinícius' word against Prestianni's, and Benfica is fully supporting the Argentinian player.

Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all areas of the global football community. Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence, and hate in sports and society", concluded the statement.

