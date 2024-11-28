Real Madrid has already found a mid-season replacement for Carlo Ancelotti if the results don't improve

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti has been under fire for some time now after Real Madrid's bumpy season, with three defeats at Champions League after five games that leave the team dangling above the elimination zone.

A lot has been said about Mbappé's lack of precision and confidence, about the team's lack of intensity, but many critics mover around Ancelotti and its conservative approach and reluctance to making changes in a scheme that isn't working as it should be.

Is the Italian coach, winner of three Champions League with Real Madrid, at risk of being fired from the club? That possibility has been making the rounds recently and, according to Real Madrid's insiders, it could happen relatively soon.

The person chosen by Real Madrid to replace Ancelotti mid-season

The chosen one would be a man from inside the club: Santiado Solari, Director of Football since last year, could be appointed as Ancelotti's replacement for the remaining of the season.

The Argentinian was already manager of the club between October 2018 and March 2019, when he was sacked and replaced by Zidane after bad results.

Spanish journalist Roberto Morales has head that, since a couple of weeks, the club has said Solari "to be prepared".

As Relevo explains further, the plan would be for Solari to be replaced by a new, external coach, starting in the 2025 season. But right now, they want someone with the confidence of the club... and they can't afford to make too many expenses either.

In no way the club is considering bringing an external coach in the middle of the season, so right now, only two paths seem possible: Carlo Ancelotti is still the coach until the end of the season, or Solari jumps in and replaces him mid season. Whatever happens, will depend on the results of the next games.