Real Madrid has a bittersweet victory: Vini Jr shines, but Militão breaks down

HQ

Real Madrid broke the bad streak they've had, with two consecutive defeats at Santiago Bernabéu. Madrid scored four goals to Osasuna, fifth in Liga (the only team who managed to defeat FC Barcelona this season), with another hat-trick from Vinícius Júnior.

Ancelotti's squad enters the International Break with a half-smile. The end result was good, the team effort was good, but not all news are good. In the first half Real Madrid alternated injuries with goals. Rodrygo and Lucas Vázquez suffered muscular injuries, and it is unclear how many weeks they'll be out (thankfully, Real Madrid's next match will be in two weeks).

However, Eder Militão, who already missed most of last season due to injury, went down in screams and tears very early in the game. He has been diagnosed with a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament with damage to both meniscuses in his right leg. He was replaced by homegrown Raúl Asencio, who in his debut he assisted Bellingham for the second goal.

Real Madrid will be obligated to buy in the winter market now

"Three injuries in the first half is quite unusual", said Ancelotti in the press conference. The demanding fixture schedule doesn't allow the players to rest and be fresh. The risk of injury is higher. It's a general thing, not just for us."

Madrid looses another key defensive player one month after Carvajal: it is now almost guaranteed that the club will use the winter market to reinforce his squad. Sergio Ramos, who is unemployed at the moment, is already being talked about by some fans...