Real Madrid given warning from UEFA: partial closure of the Bernabéu after homophobic chant to Guardiola

UEFA has announced a sanction against Real Madrid, due to insults by some fans towards coach Pep Guardiola during the second leg of the Champions League play-off against Manchester City last week. The sanction carries a €30,000 (£24,800) fine and the partial closure of 500 seats of the stadium for the next home game in Bernabéu of a UEFA competition, like Champions League.

However, the sanction will not take place unless a similar infraction takes place in the next two years. It's a warning, and no specific incident was reported as the trigger of the warning, although it is believec that it's about homophobic chants towards Guardiola.

UEFA did say that they have applied the article 14.2 of the Disciplinary Regulations, which referes to one of more supporters engaging in "insults to human dignity, for any reason, including skin color, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender, or sexual orientation". It is reported by Spanish outlet El País that it refers to a chant some fans sung towards the Catalan manager: "Oh Guardiola, you look so thin. First it was the drugs. Now, you can be seen in Chueca" (Chueca is a LGTB+ neighbourhood in Madrid).