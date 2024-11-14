Real Madrid gets widest win ever in Women's Champions League: all games and results

HQ

Women's Champions League has reached the halfway point of the group stage with another festival of goals. Lyon, Wolfsburg and Real Madrid shatter their rivals, and Chelsea suffered but earned their third victory.

Four games took place on Wednesday, November 13. In Group A, Lyon won 3-0 against Roma and maintain their perfect win streak, after three victories and not a single goal against.

Wolfsburg breathes: after two defeats in a row, they demolished Galatasaray 5-0, with a hat-trick by Rebecka Blomqvist. However, they are still third in the group: the second spot will be fight with Roma.

Real Madrid gets best result ever at Champions League

In Group B, Real Madrid players enjoyed themselves a crazy victory: 7-0 against Dutch team Twente. It is the best ever result for Madrid in the Champions League, and surprisingly, the same result Barcelona got yesterday, setting the stage for an exciting "Clásico" this Saturday.

Probably the most interesting match of the day was Celtic-Chelsea 1-2. The English team dominated the game with a 72% ball possession, but conceded one goal away. The equaliser was quickly fixed, and all goals were scored in the first 30 minutes. Chelsea was the only winning team this matchday to concede a goal against, but ended up winning and maintains three victories.

Remember that, unlike Men's UEFA competitions that changed this year, Women's Champions League keeps the old format, four groups with four teams each. Matchday 4 will be next week, November 20 and 21.