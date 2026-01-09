Real Madrid gets unlucky in the schedule with less than 72 hours of rest between the upcoming matches

HQ

The timetables for the next round of the Spanish Cup, or Copa del Rey, have been announced, and Real Madrid will have a long stretch of matches after their qualification to the Super Cup final against Barcelona, which will be played on Sunday, January 11, at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT, in Saudi Arabia.

After the match (which cannot have added time, in case it ends in a draw will go directly to penalty shoot out), Real Madrid is scheduled to play Albacete in Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday, January 14, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT. That means they will have slightly less than 72 hours of rest between matches (around 71 hours), which is the recommendation by FIFA to protect the health of players and ensure a good recovery... even if there's not an official rule.

It will get worse for the next match, a LaLiga match against Levante, which will take place on Saturday, January 17, at 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT. That means it will be 63 hours (or less if the Copa match ends in added time) between matches. But looking ahead, there's very little room, as Los Blancos will continue to have matches every 3 or 4 days, counting the two remaining Champions League games on January 20 and 28...

Spanish Cup round of 16 matches:



Real Sociedad - Osasuna: Tuesday, Jan 13, 21:00 CET



Cultural Leonesa - Athletic Club: Tuesday, Jan 13, 21:00 CET



Deportivo vs. Atlético Madrid: Tuesday, Jan 13, 21:00 CET



Real Betis vs. Elche: Wednesday, Jan 14, 21:00 CET



Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano: Wednesday, Jan 14, 21:00 CET



Albacete vs. Real Madrid: Wednesday, Jan 14, 21:00 CET



Burgos vs. Valencia: Thursday, Jan 15, 21:00 CET



Racing vs. Barcelona: Thursday, Jan 15, 21:00 CET

