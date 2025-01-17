Real Madrid gets controversial 5-2 win after VAR denies penalty

HQ

Real Madrid's first match since the defeat against FC Barcelona at the Super Cup has been filled with goals and controversy. The round of 16 match from the Copa del Rey, Spanish Cup, against Celt de Vigo at the Bernabéu, ended 5-2, victory for Madrid, after extra time.

Using plenty of substitutions from the usual squad, including Lunin as a goalkeeper, Madrid generally improved and was winning 2-0 ten minutes before the end, with goals by Mbappé and Vinícius. Then, two individual mistakes by Camavinga and Raúl Asencio helped Celta equalise.

In the added time, without Mbappé, Madrid scored ten goals in three minutes: one signature long-range shot from Valverde and two goals from Brazilian teenager Endrick, much to the delight of the fans, who have wished to see more from this young talent. He has scored four goals this season so far, despite only playing for 291 minutes: he scores one goal every 71 minutes, the third best average in Europe.

The most controversial play of the match

Despite the victory, many people are complaining that the first goal from Mbappé should not have counted. It was a great goal, similar to the one he scored against Barcelona, completely legal... but in the previous play, Madrid keeper made a foul to Williot that should have been called a penalty: Lunin doesn't touch the ball, but he does touch Celta's foot.

However, the referee didn't see it. A few seconds later, Mbappé scored... and VAR did not call the referee. Replays clearly show that Lunin makes contact with Williot's foot, perhaps not enough to cause him to fall and Celta player dived, but according to the rules, that should be considered penalty... thus, ruling out anything that happens after, including Mbappé's goal.