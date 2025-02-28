Real Madrid faces another basketball Clásico in the EuroLeague

HQ

Real Madrid won yesterday's Clásico in the basketball Euroleague, played in Madrid, with a very close result that has a tremendous importance for both teams, struggling this season, as they are in the lower half of the table (Real Madrid tenth, Barça eleventh out of eighteen) with few games remaining. The fight for play-off places will be hard for both teams, but not impossible, although they will have to fix a very bad streak of losses recently.

Despite the 96-91 Madrid victory, Barça took the lead most of the first half, but the break felt good to Madrid players, who never went behind the score, despite conceding an eleven point leverage to just five in the final moments, and only one three minutes before the break.

EuroLeague will end the regular season on April 11. Only the eight teams in the 18-team league will get a place in the playoffs: the top six teams and two survivors in a play-in showdown, to be played between April 22 and May 7. The Final Four will take place this year, for the first time, in Abu Dhabi.