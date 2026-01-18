Real Madrid fans whistle the players at the Bernabéu, some ask for Florentino Pérez's resignation

HQ

Real Madrid fans are at an all time low in their relationship with the club, following the series of disappointments, from the defeat to Barcelona at the Spanish Super Cup, the sacking of coach Xabi Alonso, and the disastrous debut of Álvaro Arbeloa as the new manager: a round of 16 elimination from the Copa del Rey against second division club Albacete.

So, on Saturday, on the first Liga game for Arbeloa as a coach, fans did not hesitate to whistle to the players at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, with Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde being the ones who received more whistles when his names were called on the speakers. Their star status and disappointing performances, not up to their standards, have caused fans to turn their backs on them.

Arbeloa, on a press conference after the match, said that "I know the source of these chants and campaigns. They come from people who don't like Real Madrid". Some of the booes were headed to club president Florentino Pérez, with some asking for his resignation.

Arbeloa, who has worked as manager for Real Madrid since 2020, initially on the youth teams and since last year on the reserve team Real Madrid Castilla, defended the president. "It's a pleasure to have a president who is the most important figure in the history of this club, alongside Santiago Bernabeu. He has achieved everything, and I know the source of these chants."

The match on Saturday ended with a victory for Real Madrid, with goals by Kylian Mbappé and Raúl Asencio, leaving them one point behind FC Barcelona, waiting for the result of their match against Real Sociedad on Sunday at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT.