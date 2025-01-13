Real Madrid fans wants Ancelotti gone after another humilitation against Barcelona

HQ

Real Madrid was once again thrashed by FC Barcelona in a Clásico this season, in the Super Cup final. The whole team was awful, particularly the defence, but most criticism falls on Carlo Ancelotti's decisions, like insisting on Tchouameni and Lucas Vázquez in the defence, instead of opting for Raúl Asencio, who has been performing more than fine recently on those positions.

Unlike other times, when Ancelotti is positive even with unfavourable results, the Italian manager didn't try to hide from reality. "The game was not good from the first minute to the last. I'm sad about the game as a whole. I can't take anything away from it except Mbappé's performance", but refused to put the blame on anyone: "I'm not going to name anyone. It was a collective problem."

The best news is that the massacre stopped at five goals, likely thanks to Barcelona loosing one player. In the final 35 minutes, Real Madrid owned the ball, but didn't do anything with it. A 5-2 is an awful result, but not the worst Real Madrid has suffered from Barcelona (in 2009, they lost 6-2 at the Bernabéu) and that will likely means that Ancelotti will keep his role as Real Madrid's coach for the time being.

Real Madrid fans want that Carlo Ancelotti gets sacked

It has alway been the plan for Florentino Pérez that Ancelotti ends this season at Real Madrid, although, some months ago, rumours circulated about Ancelotti being replaced next season by Xabi Alonso, exiting one year before his contract runs off (2026). But browsing the reactions after the game, it's clear that a large portion of Madrid fans want him gone: "Even a toddler learns from their mistakes faster than Ancelotti does", says @MLGY23.

Oher fan, @killeures, thinks a 17-year-old Leo Messi would have been benched if it were up to Ancelotti, given his adversion over allowing younger players to get minutes, the complete opposite to Barcelona. Other users responds that, if Ancelotti had Lamine Yamal, he would be on loan to a third division team...