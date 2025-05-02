Real Madrid fails to reach Euroleague Final Four for the first time in four years

HQ

The Euroleague playoffs (quarter-finals) have already been completed for two teams. And perhaps as nature dictates, the first and second teams in the regular season (Olympiacos, 1st, and Fenerbahçe, 2nd) have been the first to secure their presence at the Final Four, after eliminating the teams that joined through play-ins: Paris Basketball (7th) and Real Madrid (8th).

This will mark the first time in four years that Real Madrid has not reached the final four (semi-finals) of the top European basketball competition, winning it for the last time in 2023. That is despite a good effort from Madrid, with a better first quarter that was wasted later on, and Madrid finishing two points short of a comeback, 84-86.

The other two finalists could be decided this afternoon, between Panathinaikos (3rd) and Anadolu Efes (6th), with Panathinaikos winning 2-1, and Monaco (4th) vs. Barcelona (5th), with Monaco leading 2-1.