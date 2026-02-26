Real Madrid expels fan who made a Nazi salute at the Bernabéu

HQ

The second leg of the Real Madrid vs. Benfica match happened mostly without incidents. Madrid won 2-1, with goals by Tchouaméni and Vinícius, for a 3-1 global, and reaches round of 16 in Champions League, leaving behind the woes from the 4-2 defeat one month earlier. Without Prestianni in the field and Mourinho in the bench, there were no further altercations and the fate of the Benfica player who allegedly called Vinícius "monkey" is in the hands of UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

However, the club did have to intervene when TV cameras caught a spectator doing a Nazi salute in the Animation Stand of the Bernabéu, moments before the start of the match. "Real Madrid C. F. announces that it has urgently requested the club's Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who was caught on television cameras performing the Nazi salute in the area where the Animation Stand is located", said the club. The member was expelled by the stadium's security staff.

"Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society", they added.